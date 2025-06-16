Chelsea signing Mamadou Sarr on the Club World Cup: The level is high, very high...

Chelsea signing Mamadou Sarr admitted that although the competition for places at the club is high, he cannot wait to get started at the Club World Cup.

The Europa Conference League winners will take on LAFC in their first game of the new Club World Cup on Monday night as the Blues attempt to carry on their excellent form into the newly formatted tournament. The game will be held in Atlanta, Georgia where temperatures could hit a 30 degrees celsius which is a huge change to the conditions in West London.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sarr officially completed his move from Strasbourg to Chelsea shortly before the Blues departed for the USA but was quickly selected by manager Enzo Maresca who believes he could be make a difference in the side who will want nothing other than a race to the final.

Speaking to the club website, Sarr admitted that it will be tough to slot into the Chelsea side but it is that competition that will only make him stronger as a player.

“Firstly, I’m just really happy,’ said the 19-year-old. ‘Everyone has welcomed me really well – the French players, of course, because we speak the same language, but also Reece (James) and Tosin (Adarabioyo) have come and spoken to me.

“Andrey is here with me, he’s a very good guy and he’s like a brother to me. We talked a lot last year about going to Chelsea and now we are here we have to work to get minutes.

“The level is high, very high. It’s what I expected though, because Chelsea are one of the best clubs in the world. It is no surprise.

“It is good for me to have a lot of competition because it will help me to be a better defender. I have to progress, to work hard, to get minutes. I am enjoying it very much and am looking forward to the first game here.”

The 19 year old also opened up on settling into the side which can be difficult for any player let alone a teenager. Thankfully the squad has been very inviting and Sarr revealed that he is already adapting to the new tactics which will be very different to those he was used to under Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg.

“Being here with everybody is making it easier for me to get to know all the staff and everyone else who works for Chelsea.

“I have spoken with the manager and his staff and they have told me how Chelsea play, how Chelsea defend, so it has been good. I think I will learn a lot from being here at this tournament, it will really help me.”