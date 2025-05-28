Sarabia to leave Wolves this summer: I’m going to support Wolves for all my life!

Wolves striker Pablo Sarabia will depart the club this summer following the conclusion of his contract as he sends a goodbye message to supporters.

The 33-year-old Spanish forward scored eight goals in 77 appearances after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 but failed to make an impact in his limited starts this season. Sarabia is a much-loved character at the club and spoke to the club website about how happy is to have been a part of the squad for so many years.

“I was very, very happy there, with my family and everyone at Wolves. Everyone tried to help me and my family, and for me that’s the most important thing in life,” he said. “I have very good memories of Wolves in terms of quality of the life, in terms of playing with the supporters, every single game I felt them in the stadium, and because of this I just want to say thanks for everything.

“My balance in my life is to help everyone, and because of this I found a very good family, a very good team and very good people at Wolves. I’m going to miss everything because I have friends at the club, every single teammate, the staff and the people who, for example, work in the gym, the physios, Lisa (Hollis), everyone there – I’ll miss it.”

The Spaniard thanked supporters who have been behind him since he arrived during the January 2023 window under then boss Julen Lopetegui. He revealed that he is now a lifelong Wolves supporter and will hold the club in his heart for the rest of his life.

“I’m thankful for everything, for each moment of support. I feel them behind me every single time I try something. I try to work a lot, not just on the pitch, to help every single teammate, and I try to help the manager, and every single situation, the bad situations, the good situations, every single moment I'm behind the team and I think it is the most important. I expect that the people know it because with my commitment to the team, I always tried to do my best.

“Always I will be a supporter of Wolves. I wish the best for Wolves every single season. I’m going to support Wolves for all my life, because I’m very, very thankful.”