Sarabia hails Wolves boss Pereira after victory at Man Utd: We needed to change

Wolves matchwinner Pablo Sarabia paid tribute to manager Vitor Pereira after victory at Manchester United.

Wolves earned a fifth consecutive Premier League victory on Sunday as Sarabia struck from a direct free-kick for a late, late winner.

Afterwards, he said: "It's a massive victory. We are very happy for this win today and for me as well. Very happy for me and my team today.

"We are fighting every single game. We try to do our best and we are improving a lot. It was a very difficult season for us but we are enjoying now."

On those five straight Premier League wins, Sarabia also said: "I think this team needed a change. With Vitor (Pereira), something changed.

"The most important thing is that the players are very happy on the pitch and because of this it is possible to do the best on the pitch."