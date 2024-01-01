Tribal Football
Newcastle fullback Lewis: Sao Paulo move an honour

British talent Jamal Lewis has revealed he was happy to move to Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Football fans often hear of players from Brazil moving to Europe to make a name for themselves.

Lewis is taking the opposite journey, with the Northern Ireland international going to Sao Paulo on loan from Newcastle United.

"When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately told my agent that I wanted to come to Brazil," he stated. 

"It’s an honor to play for a giant like São Paulo and to be the first British player in the club’s history.

"I’m really excited to play for a club that has won three World Cups. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team."

Eyüpspor face local competition for Newcastle fullback Trippier