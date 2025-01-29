Santos swooping for Chelsea forward Deivid

Chelsea forward Deivid Washington is set to join Santos on loan until the end of the season.

He will link up with Neymar, who is rejoining Santos from Al-Hilal.

Washington, 19, joined Chelsea from Santos in 2023 but has made just three senior appearances.

The loan move aims to provide him with more playing time and experience.

Neymar's return to Santos is highly anticipated, as he started his career there before moving to Barcelona.

Both players are expected to make significant contributions to the team, per The Mirror.