Santos in advanced talks for Chelsea striker Washington

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is set to lose another squad member despite the transfer window closing two weeks ago.

The Blues were linked with high-profile targets like Alejandro Garnacho and Mathys Tel but failed to make any signings before the February 3 deadline.

Instead, Maresca opted to trim the squad, sanctioning loan moves for Joao Felix, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Ben Chilwell.

Now, young striker Deivid Washington is reportedly finalizing a return to Brazil on loan, despite joining Chelsea for £16million from Santos in 2023.

After weeks of negotiations, UOL reports that Chelsea and Santos have exchanged documents, paving the way for his move.

The 18-year-old forward has struggled for game time and will look to reignite his career back in his homeland.

