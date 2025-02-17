Cherchesov admits senior Kazakhstan team already have Chelsea signing Satpayev on radar

Former Kazakhstan coach Stanislav Cherchesov admits Chelsea signing Dastan Satpayev is already on the national team's radar.

The 16 year-old signed for Chelsea last week and will move to London when he turns 18 next year.

Cherchesov, who recently left the Kazakhstan job, told Metaratings: "Naturally, we know this guy, watched him play at Kairat and often talked with his coaching staff.

"But everything has its time, and we wanted him to take the first steps in the main team at Kairat.

"The fact that a guy with certain abilities is visible. It’s just that you won’t score so many goals, but physically for his age he is stronger than his peers. We will monitor its transfer. Honestly, I don’t know how everything will happen, what goals will be pursued.

"The task — is to follow all the players who can replenish the national team in the future."