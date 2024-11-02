Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sane backed for Arsenal move: He has winning mentality they need
Former Premier League scout Mick Brown can understand Arsenal moving for Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane.

Sane is off contract in June and Brown says Arsenal are keen on the former Manchester City winger.

He told Football Insider:  "He's incredibly effective, he's got explosive speed and he's still only 28, which is a good time. I've always wondered why Manchester City let him go and why no club in England tried to sign him before he went to Bayern.

"But now, with his contract situation, I expect to see him move.

"Not only would he add quality to their squad, but he'd also bring experience of winning, which is always something clubs like Arsenal look to acquire."

