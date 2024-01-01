Pochettino on USA job: The hardest challenge

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says taking the USA job is a big "challenge".

The Argentine was confirmed USA coach earlier this month.

He said on the It's called soccer podcast: "I think it was really positive (the presentation), it was so nice. I feel a very warm welcome.

"Yes, I think (the press conference) was completely different compared to my last jobs.

"It's like your first day at school. Because we have never worked in a national team... I think it will be the hardest... You accept that you will be with the players for a few days and then (drying his hands).

"It will be a challenge from a tactical point of view, because we have to adapt and be flexible with the qualities we (have). We will be protagonists and when we don't have the ball we will press so high. And we will have to make an effort."

The big goal is the World Cup at home in the summer of 2026.

"We will have time to prepare for the WC," added Pochettino.