Sancho warns Chelsea teammates: Let's not get carried away

Jadon Sancho is delighted to be off the mark for Chelsea.

Sancho came off the bench to score in the midweek 5-1 win against Southampton.

"I’m delighted," said Sancho. "I finally shot! So I’m just over the moon that I got my goal.

"I’m grateful whether I start or come on the pitch from the bench.

"As long as I get some minutes and can play in front of the fans I’m delighted, but today topped it off with my goal. Obviously, the most important thing is the three points.

"We love the travelling fans, we love the fans home and away. We appreciate them and we try to give them a performance like this so they can go home happy. So we’re just delighted with the three points."

Sancho also told the club's website: "It was a good performance.

"I feel like we started a bit slow but then when we got the first goal we started to get into our rhythm and luckily we came away with five goals.

"We can’t get carried away. It’s nice to be in this position, but we’re going to take it game by game because we still have a long season ahead of us."

