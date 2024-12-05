Maresca confirms which Chelsea keeper will miss Tottenham derby

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed which goalkeeper will miss the London Derby against Tottenham this weekend.

Robert Sanchez and summer signing Filip Jorgensen are in hot competition this season over the no.1 spot at Chelsea as Maresca faces a tough decision each week on who to put between the posts.

The trip to Southampton this week included several changes as Sanchez was replaced by Jorgensen but was unable to keep a clean sheet on his Premier League debut.

Speaking in his most recent press conference, Maresca confirmed who will definitely start against Spurs in what is always a tough affair for both sides.

"That day we are going to play Sanchez and 10 players. The only one that is sure is Sanchez."

The Italian coach also commented on his team’s performance and admitted he was unhappy with the opening segment where his side failed to follow one clear instruction he had set out.

"I'm very happy with the five we scored but I'm not happy about the first 10 or 15 minutes when we struggled. The reason why we struggled is because we prepared the game to press them man-to-man but in the first 15 or 20 minutes, we were not pressing them man-to-man.

"This is a team that if you don't go man-to-man, then you struggle to recover the ball.

"Then after that, we adjusted that and the game was much better. But we could score more, but five goals is enough."

