Martin says there were "six brilliant performances" in Southampton's loss to Chelsea

Southampton manager Russell Martin has remained positive about his team's performance against Chelsea on Wednesday night and picked out 6 players who impressed him.

The Saints were beaten 5-1 by the visiting Blues in a game where they had several key players missing and only ten men on the pitch after defender Jack Stephens was sent off in the first half.

"I learned a lot about some people and I thought Nathan Wood was outstanding on his debut, James Bree was excellent coming into the team for us," he said.

"Joe Aribo was the same, the guys that have come in from not playing so much were really outstanding and I'm proud of them for that.

"Ryan Manning wanted the ball, Nathan Wood did, Kyle Walker-Peter, James Bree and so many of the team. Mateus Fernandes, and Joe Aribo.

"They're the six brilliant performances that I'm really pleased with and I think we just have to keep working and getting better.

"The team has grown a lot in the last four or five weeks, objectively and subjectively. They're really together and a brilliant group to work with."

