Sancho returns to Chelsea training ahead of Leicester clash

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho has finally returned to first team training after the international break.

Sancho has been absent for several weeks due to various illnesses and injuries.

Now he is fit and ready to get his place back in the team, as evidenced by photos of team training.

Sancho was involved with the main group under coach Enzo Maresca’s guidance.

The 24-year-old is on loan from Manchester United for the season, but Chelsea do have an obligation to buy him permanently.

Sancho is battling with winger Pedro Neto for a place on the left flank of Maresca’s starting lineup.

