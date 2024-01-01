Bournemouth boss Iraola supports Evanilson after Chelsea defeat: We were the better team

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists defeat at home to Chelsea was undeserved.

Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to a late Christopher Nkunku goal, but not before Evanilson failed from the spot for the hosts.

“I think we were the better team today,” he said.

“I think we deserved probably to win.

“But it's true that when you, especially against this kind of opposition, you miss a penalty, you hit the crossbar, you hit the post, you miss more chances.

“The other keeper is good, you can think in one moment of the game they will make a good connection, they will hurt us, and it was what happened at the end.”

On Evanilson, Iraola said: “I think he played very well.

“I'm very happy with his performance, I think he helped us a lot in the press, he created the penalty.

“He had another couple of chances where he finished wide, but he was in the positions very close to scoring.

“I will not evaluate him because he missed the penalty, or he scored a penalty.

“(If he scores) he's the hero and we win because of Evanilson.

“No, no, I will not even ask him, I said it a lot of times, the goals, I think he has to give us a lot of things.

“He's giving us things, obviously, I'm sure he wants to score, but I'm not going to focus on this with him.”