Sanchez thinks Wolves win is turning point for Chelsea

Chelsea shot stopper Robert Sanchez believes their 6-2 win over Wolves is a new starting point.

The Blues were rampant against a team that has given them a lot of trouble in recent seasons.

A hat-trick from Noni Madueke and goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Joao Felix sealed the win.

Post-game, Sanchez told club media: “We’ve been together for two months now and we’re pushing to get better off the ball and on the ball.

“I think against Wolves we showed we are improving fast and we’re doing well, but we need to take this as a starting point.

“It was difficult at the start and I felt like we lost quite a few balls, but we defended okay, although we conceded some goals which we are not really happy about. The way we played in the second half was amazing.

“We are building chemistry, practicing in training and the more games and training sessions we do, the better we’ll get.”