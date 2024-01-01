Hoddle warns: Wolves made it too easy for Chelsea forwards

Former Chelsea boss Glenn Hoddle has warned them to keep their feet on the ground.

Hoddle was speaking after the Blues battered Wolves 6-2 away from home in the Premier League.

In a game where they took nearly every chance that fell their way, the Blues were rampant on the counter attack.

"Going forward they looked really good. We’ve said they’ve got good players but every game in this Premier League won’t be like that. That was so open it was like the Wild West," Hoddle told Premier League Productions.

"It was basketball, there was no defending you could pull it to bits defensively for 90 minutes. But it made for a fantastic game. But with Chelsea if you give good players time and space on the ball they will hurt you.

"If you closed down you’re under pressure, whether you’re a striker, midfielder or defender and life becomes different then. But Chelsea were given so much space."