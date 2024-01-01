Felix delighted with first goal since Chelsea return: Great to be back!

Felix delighted with first goal since Chelsea return: Great to be back!

Joao Felix was delighted with his goal in Chelsea's victory at Wolves on Sunday.

It marked Felix's first since he re-signed for Chelsea from Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

"That felt really good!" Felix told chelseafc.com.

"First of all, it’s great to be back in the Premier League with Chelsea and I’m really pleased with the performance of the whole team.

"That’s the most important thing, to get the win for the team, but of course I’m very happy to have been able to come on and score a goal.

"I feel very happy to be back at Chelsea and this really does feel like my home actually.

"I feel really confident whenever I step onto the pitch in a Chelsea shirt. When I came last season, I felt a really good presence within the club, at the training ground, at the stadium and with the fans and I feel it again now.

"I really can’t put my finger on it but I just feel so happy at Chelsea, I feel comfortable and outside of Portugal, this really does feel like home to me.

"The manager gives me confidence. I played as a forward against Wolves, he told me to find spaces in the right pocket and to link up with Cole and Christo.

"We have a lot of attacking options and it’s exciting to be part of it. Wherever the manager wants me to play in those attacking areas, I’m happy. I just want to help the team and this win was the perfect start."