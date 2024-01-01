Chelsea boss Maresca admits hooking Mudryk

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about why he took off Mykhailo Muydrk in a 6-2 win over Wolves.

Despite the Blues picking up an outstanding result away from home, Mudryk was not at his best in the contest.

Maresca admitted that he was not pleased with the Ukraine winger, but hopes that Mudryk can improve.

He stated to reporters: "Because I was not happy. I think in some moments we can manage some situations better.

“He was working very hard off the ball and that was very good. But in terms of on the ball, I expect a bit more quality from Misha.

"For me, he had some good moments the other day and some good moments today and the reason why was just because we needed to change and give Pedro (Neto) some minutes."