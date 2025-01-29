Saliba reveals Arsenal connection since he was a junior

Arsenal centre half William Saliba may be developing into one of the world's best defenders.

But he's also a lifelong Arsenal fan, as growing up he admired the likes oF Thierry Henry.

He played alongside Kylian Mbappe in Paris and dreamed of representing Arsenal as a youth player.

Speaking to UEFA TV, he said: “I was lucky to grow up in Bondy where many talents have come from. Thanks to Kylian Mbappe and others at AS Bondy, several scouts came to watch us at the age of 12. I was quite excited when I saw them - I would say: ‘This is my only chance to get out of here.’

“I told myself that I wanted to become a professional footballer, but honestly playing for Arsenal one day was beyond my wildest dreams but that's how fate works out sometimes. I remember that we went to buy a shirt and I got Thierry Henry's name on the back.

"I grew up watching him play - I watched videos rather than full matches because I didn't have the Premier League channel, but sometimes I was lucky enough to watch them in the Champions League. That's when my liking for Thierry and the club began.”