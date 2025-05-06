Salah tribute to departing Liverpool pal Alexander-Arnold

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Salah tribute to departing Liverpool pal Alexander-ArnoldAction Plus
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has paid tribute online to departing teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds fullback announced on Monday that he would be leaving Anfield and not renewing his contract this summer.

Salah was in the same situation before choosing to commit to a new contract with Liverpool last month.

In reaction to Alexander-Arnold's news, Salah posted to X: "It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. 

"I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpoolFootball Transfers
