Salah: There was tension with Mane at Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah admits he didn't always get along with former teammate Sadio Mane.

The pair were ultra competitive as teammates, with things peaking in 2019 against Burnley when Mane, now with Al-Nassr, blew a fuse after Salah ignored him to try to score a fourth goal in their 3-0 win on the day.

Speaking with L'Equipe, Salah said: "Yes, there was tension with Sadio.

"Mind you, we were professional until the end, I don't think it affected the team. It's human to want more, I understand that, he's a competitor. 

"Off the pitch, we weren't very close, but we always respected each other."

 

Responding to Mane accusations

Mane has accused Salah of being "selfish" in the past.

Asked about the accusation, the Egyptian said: "I don't care. People can think what they want, it's their right.

"But I invite everyone to note that the person who provided Mané with the most assists is me. We can look at the facts, but it's obviously easier to throw out phrases like that; it makes the headlines, I know how it works. 

"As long as it remains within the limits of respect, that's fine with me. But that doesn't mean that this opinion is true. At the end of the day, I know what I did, and my conscience is clear."

 

