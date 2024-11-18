Salah on Liverpool target Marmoush: I want people to stop comparing him to me

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah does not want to be compared to a countryman who may be playing for his club side very soon.

The Reds have been linked to the signing of Omar Marmoush, who is starring at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Salah was speaking at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the UAE and stated: "There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them.

"I see that he has great potential, he is an important player for his team and the national team, I want to stay away from him the idea of comparisons to make his life easier.

"I want people to stop comparing him to me, by saying that he will be the new Salah and will do what he did and overcome, that will put him under pressure all the time and does not help the player.

"It will put him in comparison with a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career. Let him live his experience and be happy with it, comparisons will not help him, let him do something of his own and in his direction away from my career."