Aldridge: Salah will leave Liverpool as real legend

Paul Vegas
Liverpool hero John Aldridge says Mohamed Salah is a genuine club legend.

Salah comes off contract at the end of the season.

And Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "We as ex-players talk about it all the time when Salah’s having a quiet game.

"We’ll ask: 'Where’s Mo?' Then, all of a sudden, he does something amazing and we’ll just laugh. He can be having the worst game, giving the ball away loads, and then he’ll just produce a moment of magic. 

"He brings so much to the team. If he does go at the end of the season, it will be a massive hole to fill. Even when he’s playing poorly, he takes two men out of the game. He’s just unbelievable.

"I'd love him to stay and continue breaking records for Liverpool but, whatever happens, he's a club legend and his goal against Brighton was yet another reminder of his quality."

