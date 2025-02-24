Liverpool fullback Robertson: Winning at Man City feels big

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson admits victory at Manchester City "feels big".

The Reds are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Sunday's 2-0 win.

Robertson said afterwards: "Yeah it feels like a big win. Coming here is never easy. I don't think that we've got a great record here since most of us have been here. It is so important to win these games. When people drop points in and around you then you have to capitalise on it.

"To go 11 points clear is good for us. It has been a good weekend but the games are coming thick and fast, the next one is just around the corner. We can enjoy this tonight, rest and recover and go again. Today was a fine performance from all of us.

On if Liverpool had gears in reserve, he continued: "I wouldn't say gears in reserve, but when you see their lineup it was very attacking and we knew that they would try to put us under pressure. We also knew we could hurt them going the other way.

"When you go two goals up you look at the second half and we defended so well and limited them to very little chances. The only criticism of us the last few weeks was that we've not kept enough clean sheets. We knew that would be crucial today and everyone put such a shift in to defend."

On seeing out the season, Robertson added: "We know our fans will get carried away with this performance and we have always said that if that happens we are usually doing something right on the pitch. Certainly it won't be on us to get carried away until we are champions. We have to keep pushing and there is no place for complacency."