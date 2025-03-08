Salah equals Aguero’s Premier League goal record

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has matched Sergio Aguero’s Premier League goal record.

The Egyptian got a brace as the Reds silenced Southampton in Saturday’s league encounter at the Anfield Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

William Smallbone had given the Saints a first half lead , however, Liverpool bounced to claim all points with the African finding the net twice.

In the process, he equalled the former Argentina and Manchester City striker’s haul of 184 goals to become the joint-fifth top scorer in Premier League history.

Should Salah find the against Everton in his league outing, he will eclipse Aguero’s mark and inch nearer to breaking Andrew Cole’s 187 record.

Thanks to the result, Liverpool extend their lead atop the English elite division log to 16 points.