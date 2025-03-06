Salah handed brutal 3/10 rating after dire performance against Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was given a brutal rating by French newspaper L'Equipe after a poor performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders secured an unlikely victory in the French capital thanks to an excellent performance from their goalkeeper Alisson Becker and the impact of substitute Harvey Elliott, who scored with his first touch.

Advertisement Advertisement

Surprisingly Salah did not have much of an impact on the game which L'Equipe dubbed as an “English Heist”. The Egyptian was handed a 3/10 score after 41 touches, 2 failed crosses, losing all eight of his duels and surrendering possession a whopping 16 times.

Salah is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after a phenomenal season for Liverpool, who are Premier League leaders by some distance. He was replaced by Elliott who found an immediate winner with his first touch 60 seconds later which will not have helped Salah’s rating.

However, L'Equipe deemed Alisson as Liverpool's best player on the night and handed the Brazilian a 9/10 which is very rare for the publication. Alisson spoke after the game about his impressive performance and how proud he was to help win the game.

“It was the best performance of my life I think,' he told TNT Sports. '(Slot) was telling us how hard it would be and we had to be ready to suffer.

“You know what is coming with the clips but we work hard, we gave away so many chances.

“Some 1v1s but the biggest part is having someone to make the player who is having the chance to think more so it makes my job easier. All the effort the team puts in, it is unbelievable.”