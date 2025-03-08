Super Salah propels Liverpool past Southampton

Darwin Núñez scored his first Anfield goal since November to help Liverpool come from behind and claim a 3-1 victory over struggling Southampton, extending the Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League (PL) table to 16 points.

After a backs to the wall 1-0 win in Wednesday’s European clash against PSG, Liverpool returned to Anfield expecting a much simpler outing against bottom-of-the-table Southampton. However, the Reds struggled to exploit the vulnerabilities of the PL’s worst defence in the first period at Anfield. Curtis Jones sent an early effort wide and Darwin Núñez drew a routine stop out of Aaron Ramsdale, but there was ultimately little to get the home fans excited before the break. In fact, the Liverpool supporters went into the break in a downbeat mood after the Saints grabbed a surprise opener in first-half stoppage time following a costly defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and midweek hero Alisson Becker. Will Smallbone took full advantage of the miscommunication, slotting the ball in at the near post to net his top-flight goal.

Arne Slot, who was serving a touchline ban, was evidently unimpressed by his team’s display in the first half, making the decision to introduce Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Wednesday’s match-winner Harvey Elliott at the break. However, it was two players that started the contest that combined for Liverpool’s 52nd-minute equaliser, with Luis Díaz driving towards the byline before cutting the ball back for Núñez to guide home. Just moments later, the Uruguayan drew a foul from Smallbone in the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to fire a penalty out of Ramsdale’s reach to turn the game in Liverpool’s favour.

In the closing stages, Salah was given another chance to step up to the penalty spot when Yukinari Sugawara was penalised for a handball. This time, the 32-year-old sent Ramsdale the wrong way from 12 yards, drilling his effort into the top corner to take his tally to 27 PL goals for the season. The result moves Liverpool closer to their 20th top-flight title and serves as a good warm-up for their return meeting with PSG, while Southampton slump even closer to their inevitable relegation to the Championship, with 13 points separating them from safety.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

