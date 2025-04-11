REVEALED: Details of Salah's new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool with no pay-cut involved.

While Liverpool didn't announce the length of the new contract, it's reported the deal will run for another two years to 2027.

Meanwhile, the Athletic says Salah won't see any drop from his previous £350,000-a-week contract.

While there's no news of a pay-rise, a cut was never discussed between Liverpool and Salah's camp.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Arne Slot said: "I am happy, of course. He has shown for so many years in a row how much value he has to the club, like all the fans and the team-mates they are very happy he has extended for two more years.

"Relief? For the fans I think so. It's no surprise to you I knew a bit better how the contract situation went. I knew a bit longer things were heading in the right direction. It is a big compliment to Richard Hughes because Mo Salah, as a free agent, can go to any club he wants to."