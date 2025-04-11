Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers

REVEALED: Details of Salah's new Liverpool deal

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Details of Salah's new Liverpool deal
REVEALED: Details of Salah's new Liverpool dealLiverpool/X.com
Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool with no pay-cut involved.

While Liverpool didn't announce the length of the new contract, it's reported the deal will run for another two years to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Athletic says Salah won't see any drop from his previous £350,000-a-week contract.

While there's no news of a pay-rise, a cut was never discussed between Liverpool and Salah's camp.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Arne Slot said: "I am happy, of course. He has shown for so many years in a row how much value he has to the club, like all the fans and the team-mates they are very happy he has extended for two more years.

"Relief? For the fans I think so. It's no surprise to you I knew a bit better how the contract situation went. I knew a bit longer things were heading in the right direction. It is a big compliment to Richard Hughes because Mo Salah, as a free agent, can go to any club he wants to."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Slot delighted for Liverpool fans over Salah deal; insists no panic after Fulham setback
Salah admits Liverpool potential convinced him to re-sign
Salah signs new Liverpool deal: I'm very excited