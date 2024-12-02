Salah baffled by Liverpool's contract tactics

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is baffled by the club's stand over new contract talks.

The Athletic says Salah's preference is to stay and sign a new contract, but is growing 'increasingly exasperated' by Liverpool's approach to negotiations.

Salah's agreement expires at the end of this season.

The Egyptian would be willing to sign a one-year deal, contrary to some sources, but is still waiting for Liverpool to table something concrete.

Liverpool are holding talks with Salah through his long time agent, Ramy Abbas.

