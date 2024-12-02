Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Salah baffled by Liverpool's contract tactics
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is baffled by the club's stand over new contract talks.

The Athletic says Salah's preference is to stay and sign a new contract, but  is growing 'increasingly exasperated' by Liverpool's approach to negotiations.

Salah's agreement expires at the end of this season.

The Egyptian would be willing to sign a one-year deal, contrary to some sources, but is still waiting for Liverpool to table something concrete.

Liverpool are holding talks with Salah through his long time agent, Ramy Abbas.

 

