Saka says he misses the key players who left Arsenal this summer

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has admitted that some of the departures from the squad have hit him hard.

The winger was close friends with several players who the club have sold or loaned out.

Saka spoke about how he misses Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson this term.

"Yeah, I’m not going to lie, I’ve missed them a bit you know," said the England international, per football.london.

"Since I came into the first-team they were kind of like my big brothers with the way they welcome me and stuff like that.

"So yeah, it wasn’t easy to see them all go, but at the same time, I’m really happy for them because they’re three top, top players with so much quality and I’m sure they’re going to shine in the Premier League this year."