Saka happy Arteta penned new Arsenal contract

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka says manager Mikel Arteta's new deal has given the players a boost.

The Gunners meet Tottenham today just 48 hours after Arteta signed a new contract.

Saka told the club's website: “We all have that hunger in our belly after finishing the last two seasons as runners-up.

“We don’t want to have that feeling again.

“I’m really happy Mikel has signed a new contract. He’s the right man, look at the progress he’s made with bringing the club forward. Credit to him and hopefully it’s going to come with some success.

“He’s an incredible leader and he inspires us. In his team talks and when he pulls you to the side, he gives you details. Each year I have a conversation with him at the start of the season and he talks to me about my role in the team.”