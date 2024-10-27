Saka: Arsenal squad "weren't at our best" and are "disappointed" to draw with Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka admitted that the squad are feeling dismayed after drawing with Liverpool in what is a huge title decider early in the season.

Saka revealed that the Arsenal dressing room feels that they should have capitalised on their chances which came quick and fast against a Liverpool side who had only conceded 3 goals in the Premier League prior to the game.

The hosts led twice at the Emirates but Arne Slot’s men clawed their way back and in the end rescued a draw, sharing the points between two sides in what will be a tight title race this season.

Saka spoke to Sky Sports after the game about how the team are feeling after dropping points this month.

"Disappointed, credit to Liverpool. We feel like we didn't show our best selves for 45 minutes.

"First half we showed our qualities, gave them nothing and they scored from a set piece. I can't think of another chance they had. Second half we weren't at our best.

"They had more momentum, won more duels, kept more possession and naturally momentum goes to them and we have to defend."

Mikel Arteta’s side face Newcastle United in their next league game and will be looking to secure 3 points once again to catch league leaders and champions Manchester City.