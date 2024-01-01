Sagoe Jr penned new Arsenal deal ahead of Shrewsbury switch

Charles Sagoe Jr signed a new deal with Arsenal before joining Shrewsbury Town on Friday.

The wing-back moved to Shrewsbury on a season-long loan and before the switch, he penned a new deal with the Gunners for an undisclosed length.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sagoe Jr made his debut for Shrewsbury on the weekend in defeat at home to Peterborough United.

The wing-back was a second-half substitute as Shrewsbury were beaten 4-1 on the day.

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst admits they will need to bed-in Sagoe Jr due to a disrupted preseason: "He has had some game time but not loads - I think he has acknowledged that himself.

"But we will do all we can to get him up to speed as quickly as possible - whether that is off the bench or whether that is starting games and seeing how long he can go for.