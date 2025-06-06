Liverpool legend Gerrard hails Slot, Salah title impact

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was left impressed by Arne Slot after the Dutchman led the club to the Premier League title at first attempt.

Gerrard says it was a special achievement given he had taken over from fans' favourite Jurgen Klopp.

“Incredible,” he told TNT Sports. “I think to follow in the footsteps of Jürgen Klopp and the job that he’s done, I think he’s fitted in seamlessly.

“Tactically, he’s been a breath of fresh air, and to win the league in your first year is an incredible achievement, so congratulations to him.”

Salah lives and breathes football

Gerrard says key to the title triumph was the form of Mohamed Salah.

He added, “Evidence suggests that he is very consistent. He’s scored goals every year he’s been at Liverpool.

“We all know his professionalism. He lives and breathes the game, he’s got the talent and he’s got the hunger to continue to do so, and I’ve got every confidence in him.”