Jurgen Klopp's former assistant at Liverpool Pep Lijnders joins Man City

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders as Pep Guardiola's new assistant coach.

Lijnders replaces assistant manager Juanma Lillo and technical coach Inigo Dominguez, who both left City last month after their contracts expired, after being headhunted by the side for some time. The Dutchman arrives at the Etihad Stadium with new set-piece coach in James French, who has spent the last 13 years at Liverpool.

Lijnders, who has also coached at PSV Eindhoven, Porto and NEC Nijmegen, worked under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in what was one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and will now try to transfer his traits over to City who were seen as the club’s biggest rival during that time.

A statement from Manchester City issued on Tuesday morning confirmed the appointment and explained the decision to snap up Ljnders despite his strong connections to Liverpool.

“We are all delighted that Pepijn and James have joined our senior coaching set-up.

“Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years. Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.

“And I have no doubt at all that both will prove to be very important assets for Pep and his coaching team as we prepare for the Club World Cup and then the 2025/26 season.”

Both Lijnders and French will be with City at the Club World Cup in the United States which starts over the next few weeks. City will start their campaign against Wydad, of Morocco, next Wednesday as Lijnders adapts to his new role under Guardiola who will know what he can bring to the side after years of fighting against his tactics.