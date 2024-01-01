Sabo: Chelsea winger Mudryk not Prem standard

Former Dynamo Kyiv coach Yozhef Sabo insists Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk isn't up to Premier League standard.

Sabo has questioned Mudryk's selection by Ukraine coach Sergei Rebrov for their upcoming Nations League qualifiers.

He told Sport, "Mudryk is in the team only because there are no better ones, and yes, he disappeared.

"Mykhaylo is called because he is from Chelsea. And what are his good playing qualities, apart from speed? None. It was in the UPL that he could run around and screw everyone up, but not in the EPL.

"That's his level."