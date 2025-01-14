Sa reveals Wolves improving under new manager Pereira

Wolves players are starting to make real improvements under manager Vitor Pereira.

The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo Gomes and defender Matt Doherty have been impressive.

Advertisement Advertisement

Another who has been shining for the relegation-threatened team is goalkeeper Jose Sa.

“This season has been difficult, with what happened with me," Sa admitted, per Express and Star.

"I continued working and believing, and after I came back to the team, and I'm trying to do my best to help them.

“It was a difficult situation to handle. We have to be strong, and we have to work, and show our potential. Just work and after it’s not in our hands, it’s not us who decides who plays. We have to do our best.

“It was a difficult first half of the season. We didn't start like we wanted, but I think now things have changed, and we are fighting for what we deserve and what we want, which is winning games.

"We go out to fight and do our best and try to bring the best result that we can with us.”