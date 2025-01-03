Doherty on Pereira at Wolves: There's an immediate bounce as everybody's on trial again

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty has revealed that everyone at the club is now fighting for their spot under new manager Vitor Pereira.

Pereira has taken over from Gary O’Neil and comes into the new year with a set of tactics he hopes will take the club away from the relegation zone. Doherty spoke to the club's website about the Portuguese head coach and how his arrival has brought a sense of intensity amongst the squad who want to fight for their places.

“The new managers come in and I think him being able to speak Portuguese does help. He's able to get messages across a little bit clearer. It happens so often with a new manager, there's just an immediate bounce because everybody's on trial again. Everyone's trying to impress, and everyone feels like it's a clean slate, everyone's trying to get in the team. I think that's what we have now, and now it's up to us to maintain what we've started.”

Wolves are preparing to face Nottingham Forest on Monday night in what will be another tough test for Pereira’s side.

“They have been very good," said Doherty. "They’re a fast team, they’re an exciting team. With Nuno as manager they’re a little bit like us when he first came in. We know how tough it’s going to be. They've got some very good players going forward and they're doing well at the back. They've got everything going for them, and I'm actually quite happy for Nuno and the staff. I think that they really deserved it, because he had a tough time after Wolves.”