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Ryan Giggs backs Kobbie Mainoo to reach levels of Man United legend Paul Scholes

Ryan Giggs backs Kobbie Mainoo to reach levels of Man United legend Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs backs Kobbie Mainoo to reach levels of Man United legend Paul ScholesREUTERS

Ryan Giggs has backed current midfielder star Kobbie Mainoo to emulate Man United legend Paul Scholes.

The 21-year-old was a real bright spark for Michael Carrick’s side in an otherwise disappointing Manchester Derby on Sunday (September 13).

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Mainoo created the most chances (3), had the most touches (86), and completed the most dribbles (4) as United suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to rivals Man City.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Giggs analyses Mainoo’s game, and offered, arguably, the biggest compliment any Man United midfielder can receive.

"It’s not pace, it’s acceleration," Giggs noted. 

"So, he’s not quick-quick, but he has got that acceleration, and he’s, you know, strong physically. He’s a very, very good player."

When asked whether Mainoo can reach Scholes’ level, Giggs responded: "Yeah, I mean, that should be the first pass a midfielder looks at really, you know, ball in behind that 30-yard switch potentially," he explained. 

"That ball forward should be the first pass that you think about. So, if he adds that to his game, as well as the dribbling as well as the short passing, then who knows?"

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Ryan GiggsKobbie MainooPaul ScholesManchester UnitedManchester CityPremier League

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