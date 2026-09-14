The VAR officials who made an 'error of judgement' by allowing Man City's winning goal in the Manchester derby have been dropped for the weekend's Premier League games.

Erling Haaland scored the controversial winner to secure the win for Enzo Maresca’s side in the first Manchester Derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 13).

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The goal was initially chalked off for offside, but after a lengthy intervention, VAR came to the conclusion that Enzo Fernandez didn’t interfere in play in the build-up to Haaland’s winner.

Referee’s body Pro Ref acknowledged it was a mistake for Matt Donohue and Blake Antrobus, the two VAR officials, to award the goal.

Howard Webb, now head of Pro Ref and his executive team have decided not to call them up for this weekend’s upcoming fixtures.