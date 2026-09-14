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Tielemans admits Man United didn't do enough to win Manchester derby

Tielemans admits Man United didn't do enough to win Manchester derby
Tielemans admits Man United didn't do enough to win Manchester derbyČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Dave Shopland

Man United midfielder Youri Tielemans provided an honest assessment of his side's controversial 1-0 defeat to Man City on Sunday (September 13).

Erling Haaland’s controversial winner was enough to secure all three points for ten men Man City in the first Manchester derby of the season.

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The goal was initially flagged for offside, but after a lengthy intervention, VAR came to the conclusion that Enzo Fernandez was somehow not interfering in play.

Pro Ref have since come out and admitted that the goal shouldn’t have stood, stating that it was an ‘error of judgement’ from the VAR officials.

Despite that, Tielemans, 29, admitted that his side didn’t really do enough to win the game regardless of the controversy.

“I don’t think we created enough chances to win the game anyway,” Tielemans told NBC Sports. “I thought we were a bit sloppy on the ball and maybe didn’t make the right decisions on the final ball.”

Man United now have just one win from their opening four Premier League games ahead of their League Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday (September 16).

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Premier LeagueYouri TielemansManchester UnitedManchester City

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