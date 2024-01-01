Rutter backing Brighton teammate Welbeck for England recall

Rutter says he is inspired by Welbeck and hopes he earns England call-up

Brighton midfielder Georginio Rutter has nothing but praise for Danny Welbeck and admits to looking to up the striker as an example of what to aim for in his career.

Welbeck continued his best goal-scoring start to a season and matched his Premier League tally for all of last term with his goal against Newcastle United last weekend.

The 33-year-old is a veteran of the game and has been an inspiration to many including Rutter, who admits he looks up to the striker even after assisting him for his goal at the weekend.

“After the game I was asking myself whether I really gave an assist to Danny!" Rutter said.

“He is a big legend; everybody knows Danny Welbeck.

“I am very happy and proud to play with him and assist him as well He is an example. His commitment, everything. I don’t know how to explain.

“On the pitch, he has an aura. He helps us a lot and is a very good player.

Rutter hopes that Welbeck can earn an England call-up once again under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

“I hope for him – why not? – he goes to the national team with England. You never know.”