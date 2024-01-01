Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision

Rutter defends Brighton's "ugly" style of play against Newcastle

Rutter defends Brighton's "ugly" style of play
Rutter defends Brighton's "ugly" style of playAction Plus
Brighton and Hove Albion star Georginio Rutter has laughed off a suggestion about their style of play.

The Albion were accused of winning ugly at the weekend against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Rutter believes that manager Fabian Huerzeler always sets out his team to attack.

Post-game, Rutter said: “For you, we win ugly today?

“For me, it’s not ugly. The second half was okay.

“At half-time was like Tottenham (the 3-2 win). Sometimes in the game you feel less good.

“But for me it is not ugly. we have three points.

“Fight until the end? This is good behaviour, like we did against Tottenham.”

Rutter added on their ambition of securing European football: “The target is this. For me, we have the potential to get there but it’s a long season and we will see at the end.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRutter GeorginioBrightonTottenhamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Brighton star Welbeck offers positive update after scans
Newcastle boss Howe defends Isak performance in Brighton defeat
Brighton boss Hurzeler explains surprise Minteh absence for Newcastle win