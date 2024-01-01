Rutter defends Brighton's "ugly" style of play against Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion star Georginio Rutter has laughed off a suggestion about their style of play.

The Albion were accused of winning ugly at the weekend against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Rutter believes that manager Fabian Huerzeler always sets out his team to attack.

Post-game, Rutter said: “For you, we win ugly today?

“For me, it’s not ugly. The second half was okay.

“At half-time was like Tottenham (the 3-2 win). Sometimes in the game you feel less good.

“But for me it is not ugly. we have three points.

“Fight until the end? This is good behaviour, like we did against Tottenham.”

Rutter added on their ambition of securing European football: “The target is this. For me, we have the potential to get there but it’s a long season and we will see at the end.”