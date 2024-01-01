Brighton star Welbeck offers positive update after scans

Brighton star Danny Welbeck has provided an update on his condition this weekend.

The forward scored for his team in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United after a terrific one-two with Georginio Rutter.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United star then collided with Fabian Schar and then went down with a back injury.

Welbeck tweeted: “Still a bit sore, but after some extra checks and scan today, I’m pleased to say I should be back in training soon.

“Thanks to our medical staff and Newcastle Royal Infirmary A&E for their care and professionalism.

“Also to the boys for waiting for me to get home! Huge 3 points.”