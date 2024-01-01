Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent

Newcastle boss Howe defends Tonali change in Brighton defeat

Newcastle boss Howe defends Tonali change in Brighton defeat
Newcastle boss Howe defends Tonali change in Brighton defeatAction Plus
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe explained his substitution of Sandro Tonali.

The Italian had to come off in their 1-0 loss against Brighton in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the fan favorite could have continued, Howe explained why he took him off in the 66th minute.

“I think he's doing well, I had no issues with his performance today,” Howe said on Tonali post-game.

“I think he played well and played his part in a dominant performance today in the heartbeat of the midfield.

“I'm aware of the lads who play internationals and the loads they have in between and we're monitoring closely how fatigued they are. Of course, Bruno was getting cramp at the end and Sandro was a little fatigued when we brought him off.

“I don't think the changes helped us so that's something I'll have to look at.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroNewcastle UtdBrighton
Related Articles
Rutter defends Brighton's "ugly" style of play against Newcastle
Brighton star Welbeck offers positive update after scans
Newcastle boss Howe defends Isak performance in Brighton defeat