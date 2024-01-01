Newcastle boss Howe defends Tonali change in Brighton defeat

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe explained his substitution of Sandro Tonali.

The Italian had to come off in their 1-0 loss against Brighton in the Premier League.

While the fan favorite could have continued, Howe explained why he took him off in the 66th minute.

“I think he's doing well, I had no issues with his performance today,” Howe said on Tonali post-game.

“I think he played well and played his part in a dominant performance today in the heartbeat of the midfield.

“I'm aware of the lads who play internationals and the loads they have in between and we're monitoring closely how fatigued they are. Of course, Bruno was getting cramp at the end and Sandro was a little fatigued when we brought him off.

“I don't think the changes helped us so that's something I'll have to look at.”