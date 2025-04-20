Rusk praises Southampton players after West Ham draw: About these moments

Southampton caretaker manager Simon Rusk was happy with the players after their 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Lesley Ugochukwu struck an injury-time equaliser to cancel out Jarrod Bowen's opener for the Hammers.

Rusk said afterwards: "I think we can be really pleased. I thought, you know, my feeling without watching the game back was that it was the least we deserved.

"I was disappointed not to get half time ahead. The players showed mental stamina in the second half, didn't allow it in any way, shape or form to feel sorry for ourselves and we fully deserved our equaliser at the end.

"I said (to the players) that I'm really pleased to see there that they've had a moment with the fans at the end. For me, that was a nice moment to observe.

"I've mentioned that this is very much about us building momentum and getting some type of feel good back to within the club.

"About creating moments"

"The self-esteem that goes into the players' stomachs, they're feeling good about themselves. Also, we want to give the fans some moments.

"I mentioned my first press conference about football's about creating moments and late goals at the end like that, after what's been a really difficult season.

"It's a lovely moment and that's the type of thing that I was talking about, nice to see a moment where the players and the fans connect at the end."

On Chelsea loanee Ugochukwu's first goal for Saints, Rusk added: "Lesley's made great progress this season. I think the moment he got at the end, and I've not seen the finish back yet, but I'm told it's a good finish.

"So yeah, I am really looking forward to seeing that back. I'm really pleased for him and the team as well, of course."