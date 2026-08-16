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Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!

Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!
Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!REUTERS

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has spoken honestly after beating Manchester United in a friendly this week.

United’s performance against AC Milan in their 4-2 defeat in in Wroclaw, Poland was a reminder that the Red Deviils are far from perfect heading into the new season. 

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Seven months after being sacked by United, Amorim was reunited with his former club for the friendly which saw plenty of action including 6 goals, 4 for his side who dominated the affair. 

Amorim had been out of a job since January after he was replaced by Michael Carrick who has since taken the role permanently.  

However, after taking over AC Milan, life is looking up for the Portuguese tactican who admits he still has love for United even after leaving on bad terms. 

"No, it's a normal game. Since I signed with Milan, I haven't felt anything about Manchester United. I'm just proud to have been at Manchester United and I still love Manchester United, but after signing with Milan, I don't feel anything negative about anything because I'm very happy. 

"I'm where I should be. So I just want to continue here. I wanted to win a game in pre-season to give our fans a good image." 

United captain Bruno Fernandes greeted Amorim's coaching staff, who were all with him during his time in charge of United, showing the group are still friends despite being let go. 

Heading into the new season, United face Hull in their first Premier League game whilst Milan go up against Torino

 

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Premier LeagueRuben AmorimMichael CarrickManchester UnitedAC MilanSlask WroclawTorinoSerie A

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