Ross lands promotion at Newcastle

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross is set to take on a key role at Newcastle United.

He has been promoted to a role that will involve working closely with sporting director Paul Mitchell.Per The Mail, Ross will be working to expand Newcastle’s network of partner teams.

Ross was previously the head of coach development, but is so highly regarded that he has gotten this promotion.

He will also be involved in finding loan clubs for some of their younger talents.

This will include incoming Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia, who will join in August and then likely leave for a season-long loan.

