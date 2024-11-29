Newcastle draw up next career move for Salia

Newcastle United are likely to send one of their young future signings straight back out on loan.

The Magpies are bringing in Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia when he turns 18 in August.

However, Salia is not expected to spend the 2025/2026 season with the Magpies.

He will go back out on loan, per The Mail, for at least six months or a full season.

The club will then assess his progress and see if he is first team ready or not.

The club are also going to take a similar approach with 19-year-old Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas.

