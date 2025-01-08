Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Rosicky emerging as major option for Arsenal
Arsenal have narrowed down their search to find a new sporting director.

The Gunners have been operating without one since Edu Gaspar left earlier this season.

With his understudy taking on his role, Arsenal do eventually have to make a hire in this position.

Per The Guardian, they could turn to a former midfielder once again in this situation.

They appointed Edu when the club was struggling, but now see the chance to find someone to take them to a new level.

Tomas Rosicky, who played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2016, is in line for the job.

The 44-year-old, now running things at Sparta Prague, believes that he can have a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium.

