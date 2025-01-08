Rosicky emerging as major option for Arsenal

Arsenal have narrowed down their search to find a new sporting director.

The Gunners have been operating without one since Edu Gaspar left earlier this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

With his understudy taking on his role, Arsenal do eventually have to make a hire in this position.

Per The Guardian, they could turn to a former midfielder once again in this situation.

They appointed Edu when the club was struggling, but now see the chance to find someone to take them to a new level.

Tomas Rosicky, who played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2016, is in line for the job.

The 44-year-old, now running things at Sparta Prague, believes that he can have a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium.